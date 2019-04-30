Investigation: 4 inmate deaths in 4 days at Kansas prisons

TOPEKA— The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating whether illegal drugs played a role in four recent inmate deaths at three state correctional facilities.

Since Friday, April 26, two Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmates, one Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility inmate and one El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate have died. The cause of death in each case is pending autopsy results, according to a media release.

Ethen Thornton died Friday morning at an area hospital. He had been housed at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

On Monday, Jeremy Waller died at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Quinn Martin died Friday afternoon at an area hospital. He had been housed at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

Kendrick Gracey died Saturday night at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.