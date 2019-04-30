Great Bend audience hears KDOT’s recovery plan

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A message from the new Kansas Secretary of Transportation to a Great Bend audience: be unselfish and the Kansas Department of Transportation is recovering.

Julie Lorenz was appointed KDOT Secretary in January and visited Great Bend Monday afternoon to see the town’s developments and areas of interest for future endeavors.

Since 2010, approximately $2 billion has been removed from the State Highway Fund to help fund other state services, including $530 million removed in 2018. Lorenz says the years of an open “Bank of KDOT” have put many of the state’s highways in bad condition.

“The state was investing more and more, in terms of percentage, into light actions,” said Lorenz. “We were doing surface treatment instead of tearing out the pavement and rebuilding from the bottom up. Think about painting a top coat on. The ride might feel good, but underneath the roads the system is starting to crumble.”

KDOT organized the T-WORKS program in 2010 as a 10-year, $8 billion transportation idea to create jobs and preserve highway infrastructure. There are 21 T-WORKS highway projects that have been delayed indefinitely due to budget cuts, totaling $451,517,081 worth of improvements. Great Bend officials have encouraged the completion of the “Northwest Passage” that would create a new stretch of K-96 Highway between Hutchinson and Sterling.

Governor Laura Kelly plans to keep $160 million in the State Highway Fund from sales tax revenue this year, and continue to keep more money in the fund so by 2023 the “Bank of KDOT” is closed.

“Every community has their wants and needs, and they should,” Lorenz said. “We can’t afford to do what everybody wants, so we’re going to have to work together to identify what is most beneficial for each region.”

Lorenz says there will be priority to complete the delayed T-WORKS projects, but there has to be collaborative effort from communities to identify what is best for their regions.

“We will begin a process this summer to meet with communities to hear all their needs,” Lorenz said. “Then we will come back out in the fall to work with regions. There is no doubt that Great Bend has always been an important voice of reason to prioritize greater regional needs.”

Lorenz noted KDOT has lost approximately 600 employees over the past 10 years, but the department is starting to rebuild and retain employees. With reduced funds and employees, KDOT has struggled to keep up with highway maintenance.

“Part of that is because state employees did not receive a raise for eight years,” Lorenz said. “Think about the compounding nature of not getting a two-percent raise for eight years.”

Lorenz noted KDOT has taken a beating over the years and is trying earn back everyone’s trust, but also acknowledged that transportation is not the department struggling the most in Kansas.

“Corrections has had a horrible time,” said Lorenz. “I hope we have education figured out.”

“Our roads may be in bad shape, but we know where all our roads are. Kansas lost 70 children in foster care in the last few years. Just to put everything in perspective.”