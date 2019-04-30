Entry Level Field Position

Wyoming Casing Service, an equal opportunity employer, has openings in the Great Bend area. Wyoming Casing is a 24-hour, on call service, company. The selected candidate will be required to have a valid driver license, be at least 21 years of age, able to drive a standard transmission (stick shift) and live in a 10 mile radius of Great Bend. Also required is a pre-employment background check, drug screen and must be able to speak and understand English. Wyoming casing offers top wages, paid vacation, an excellent insurance package and 401K.

Apply online at https://www.wyomingcasing.com/entry-level-field-great-bend-kansas/

Or stop by 386 S.W. 20th RD in Great Bend, office hours: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, phone number: 620-793-9630.