Cop Shop (4/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/29)

Gas Leak / Spill

At 9:26 a.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 1391 NE 150 Avenue in Claflin.

Injury Accident

At 3:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 3 NW 90 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/29)

Structure Fire

At 12:29 a.m. a fire alarm was reported at 911 Grant Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:04 a.m. an officer arrested Jason King at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:03 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 5:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Frey Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 1015 Frey Street.

Theft

At 7:23 p.m. a theft was reported at 1517 Heizer Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:27 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 31st Street Apt B.