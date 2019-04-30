Clara Barton Surgical Services welcomes Boxberger to healthcare team

BUSINESS NEWS

Clara Barton Hospital and Clinics is pleased to introduce Ashley Boxberger, PA-C as the newest member of the Clara Barton Surgical Services team.

Boxberger is a Physician Assistant joining Dr. P.J. Stiles, Dr. Jeremy Howes, Leah Alpers, PA-C and the rest of the staff at Clara Barton Surgical Services.

Boxberger grew up on a farm in Goodland. She attended Kansas State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. She then continued her education at Wichita State University where she received her Masters in Physician Assistant.

“I am so excited to be joining the Clara Barton Surgical Services team,” said Boxberger. “It is so great to be a part of an organization that takes pride in truly caring for their patients and community.”

Boxberger and her Husband, Bryan, reside near Stafford and have one little boy, Lane. In her spare time, Boxberger enjoys spending time with her family, playing games, watching movies, traveling, and skiing.

“We are very excited to have Ashley on board with us at Clara Barton Surgical Services,” said Clara Barton President/CEO, Jim Blackwell. “I was so very impressed by her kindness and compassion from the very beginning and knew she would be the perfect fit with our surgical team.”

Boxberger is now seeing patients at Clara Barton Surgical Services in Hoisington. She also sees patients at the Clara Barton Great Bend location on Wednesdays.