Butler drops Lady Cougars twice

The Barton Community College softball team closed out the 2019 regular season Monday dropping a double dip to 14th ranked Butler Community College 5-2 and 6-3 in extra innings.

The Grizzlies broke open the first game with a five run fourth inning in holding off a Barton rally before mounting a fifth inning game two comeback leading to an eventual eight inning victory by plating four runs to break a 2-all gridlock.

Barton concludes the regular season at 30-15 and in second place of the Jayhawk East at 20-6 behind the Grizzlies’ 25-1 top conference mark as Butler improves to 36-6 overall.

Both teams begin Region VI playoff action on Friday at Dodge City’s Legends Park with Barton taking on Seward County Community College in the 3:00 p.m. game and the Grizzlies playing Garden City Community College in the 7:00 p.m. slot. The double-elimination tournament will continue to Sunday’s Championship game with the winner advancing to the District E best-of-three series May 15-16 hosted by the Region IX winner.