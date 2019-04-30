Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/29)

BOOKED: Miguel Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin D. Juarez of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat x2 and aggravated assault x2, no bond.

BOOKED: Jose G. Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jason M. King of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Randy Baker of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 cash only must be posted by defendant only.

BOOKED: Randy Baker on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $902.50 cash only or 6 days in jail.

RELEASED: Justing D. Juarez of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat x2 and aggravated assault x2 to be released by CA.

RELEASED: Jason M. King of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear after receiving an OR bond.

RELEASED: Miguel Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. of Great Bend posted a $250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Daniel Bartonek of Great Bend received a $10,000 OR bond on BTDC case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ismael Dominguez III of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, time served, x2.