2019 Variety Show tickets on sale May 1

The Great Bend High School Music Department invites you to attend the 2019 Variety Show.

There are two opportunities to attend variety show, Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the GBHS Auditorium. Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the GBHS Jazz Band with the main event consisting of performances from Freshmen through Senior class members in a variety of acts and performances.

Reserved seating is available for $8 and $9 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased beginning Wednesday, May 1 from the Vocal Music Room at Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton St.

Ticket Sales Schedule:

 May 1: 7-8 a.m.; 12-12:30 p.m.; 3-3:30 p.m.

 May 2 & 3: 7:30-8 a.m.; 12-12:30 p.m.; 3-3:30 p.m.

 May 6 – 10: 7:30-8 a.m.; 12-12:30 p.m.; 3-3:30 p.m.