Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North northeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.