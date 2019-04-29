Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.