Three women; two juvenile males arrested on trespassing and drug charges

Three women and two juvenile males were arrested Saturday on trespassing and drug charges.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to 2422 Lakin Avenue on a report of a possible burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they observed 20-year old Alma A. Garay exiting the front of the residence and two juvenile males coming our the back door at the location. After a search of the home, police discovered

two other females in the house. They included 19-year old Bailey A. Jones and 18-year old Audrianna Bender. They also discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The owner of the home was contacted and indicated that none of the subjects had permission to be in the residence.

All subjects were arrested for criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and were transported to the Barton County Detention Center.