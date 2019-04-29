Police: Suspects shot up Camaro, Kansas man hospitalized

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and asking the public for help with information.

Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting near 8th and Pershing in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. At the scene, police found an unoccupied Chevrolet Camaro that had been shot multiple times. They also found shell casings in the street. A residence on Pershing had also been struck by the gunfire, according to Cruz.

Four individuals were in or near the home at the time including a 42-year-old man, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl.

A short time later, police learned a private vehicle had taken a 39-year-old man to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cruz.

“This was not a random incident and the lack of cooperation by the victim has had an impact on the investigation.” Cruz said. Officers know the victim is a gang member.

Police are asking the public for help with information on the shooting.