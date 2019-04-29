Police: 2-year-old Kansas girl tested positive for STD

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sex crime after a toddler tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Kanas City Kansas police chief Terry Ziegler reported on social media over the weekend that the 2-year-old girl and other siblings were left at the home of a family friend. The following morning, the mother discovered injuries to the child.

Children’s Mercy Hospital confirmed evidence of rape. The child also tested positive for the STD. Police released no additional details Monday.