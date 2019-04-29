Police: 14-year-old with a gun arrested in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teenager on weapons charges after a Sunday night incident.

Just before 11p.m., police responded to a report of a suspect walking around carrying a gun near 17th and Poyntz in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Officers located and took into custody without incident a 14-year-old boy.

The juvenile was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center on requested charges that include criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal use of a weapon.

Police released no additional details early Monday.