Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Albert Pujols passed Barry Bonds for third place in career RBIs, hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the first inning to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3. Two nights after passing Lou Gehrig for fourth place, Pujols increased his RBIs total to 1,997 when he pulled a fastball from Homer Bailey just past third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Matt Harvey got his first win with the Angels, allowing one run and two hits in seven innings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty tossed seven scoreless innings, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2. José Martinez had two hits and drove in a run for the Cardinals, who took two of three from the Reds and have won seven of eight overall. Scott Schebler hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth for the Reds, who have lost three of five.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas are investigating a shooting that killed a current Washburn University football player and wounded a former Washburn player just hours after the New York Giants drafted him. Topeka police say officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwane Simmons dead when they investigated gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Cornerback Corey Ballentine was wounded. Ballentine was picked by the Giants in the sixth round of the NFL draft. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes broke the pinkie in his non-throwing hand when he punched a wall in frustration after his last start for Triple-A Memphis. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings during a 6-4 win at Omaha on Thursday night. He will be placed on the 10-day injured list. Reyes made three relief appearances with the Cardinals, this season going 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA and allowing five runs in three innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City is preparing to restore the building where the Negro National League was founded. The Kansas City Council on Thursday fast-tracked an ordinance to take over the Buck O’Neil Research and Education Center. The building was known as the Paseo YMCA when independent baseball team owners met there in 1920 to establish what became the Negro Leagues.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have opened their respective NBA conference semifinal series with victories. Kevin Durant poured in 35 points and Draymond Green almost had a triple-double to help the Warriors post a 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets. Kyrie Irving finished with 26 points and 11 assists, while Al Horford chipped in 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics blew out the Bucks, 112-90 in Milwaukee.

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have a two-games-to-none lead in their NHL second-round series, while the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks are deadlocked at a game apiece. Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter scored in the first 65 seconds of the third period to send the Hurricanes past the New York Islanders, 2-1. Tyson Barrie scored the tiebreaking goal and had two assists as the Avalanche downed the Sharks, 4-3.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The New York Yankees lost two more players to injuries when second baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Gio Urshela left yesterday’s game against San Francisco. LeMahieu was removed in the bottom of the third because of right knee inflammation, and Urshela left after he was hit on his left hand by an 88.5 mph cutter from Nick Vincent in the fifth inning. New York has had 15 players on the injured list this year and just two have come back: Gary Sánchez and pitcher CC Sabathia.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Chevrolet completed a sweep of the top two spots at yesterday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega. Chase Elliott took the lead shortly after a restart with four laps to go and worked with three other Chevy drivers to hold off the rest of the field. Hendrick teammate Ryan Bowman was second, followed by rookies Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric.

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round of the Zurich Classic and won the PGA Tour’s only team event by three strokes over Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood. The 42-year-old Palmer won for the first time since 2010. The 24-year-old Rahm has won once in each of the past three seasons and has seven top-10 finishes in 2019.

