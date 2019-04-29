KSHSAA votes to allow pre-season football jamboree’s

Starting next season, high school football jamboree’s will become part of the Kansas football landscape. Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted 62-3 to allow a preseason high school football jamboree.

The vote will allow four KSHSAA-member high schools to gather for a preseason, optional scrimmage. Each school has the power to opt in or out, in doing so sticking to an intra-squad game. The proposal states no fewer than three and no more than four teams can participate on one date after at least 10 days of practice. Individual players must have had at least nine practices under their belts. Teams can run no more than 36 offensive plays without special teams or kicking.

Kansas joins several surrounding states who allow pre-season jamboree’s, including Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado.