KSHSAA approves girls wrestling

Girls wrestling Friday became the 23rd sport in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted by a 63-2 margin to sanction girls wrestling. In doing so, Kansas is the 15th school to sanction girls wrestling.

A state championship division will be added in 2020 and it’s the first new sport added in the Sunflower State since 2005. According to the rule, there will be a two year transition period to permit girls to wrestle in either girls’ or boys’ lineups. Following that period, girls will only wrestle against girls and participate in the girls postseason.

Here’s the full rule that was voted on Friday:

“The mixed team rule is being waived for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years for the sport of wrestling. A two year transition period is being granted to permit girls the option of participating in both their school boy’s lineup and girl’s lineup during the regular season contests only. If a competition only offers a boys division, then girls will have the option of competing in the boys division. If the competition offers both a boys and girls division, then girls are required to wrestle in the girls division. After the two specified years, the mixed team rule will go into effect and girls will only participate against girls. From the start of implementation of Girls Wrestling, the girls must participate in the girls only postseason. No option is given to compete in the boys postseason.”