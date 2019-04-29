Kansas game warden, biologist rescue injured bald eagle

WILSON COUNTY —Kansas Game Warden Ross Uhrmacher received a call Friday from a county road worker in southeast Kansas concerning a Bald Eagle that was out in a field with its wing out, according to a social media report from the Kansas Deparment of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.

Uhrmacher and Wildlife Biologist Kelly Newman responded to the reported location. The eagle was not able to fly, but it could run and swim.

Uhrmacher and Newman worked together and were able to catch the wounded eagle. The eagle was relayed to Game Warden McGinnis who then transported it to Operation Wildlife in Linwood.

Uhrmaher has a long history of assisting wild birds. In April 2015, he was called to rescue a barn Owl in Wilson County. In January 2017 Uhrmacher rescued a Bald Eagle that was struck by a vehicle on a Kansas highway.