Juvenile Services presents 2020 budget request

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the 2020 fiscal budget request from Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District. The 20th District serves a five county area consisting of Barton, Stafford, Ellsworth, Rice and Russell Counties. As the Administrative County for the District to which the budget pertains, Barton County must sign off on the budget request for money that is distributed by the state. Juvenile Services Director Marissa Woodmansee says state funding is determined on meeting performance numbers that are provided by the Department of Corrections.

The budget request is for $635,847.82 with $33,157.82 of that amount for prevention and $602,690.00 for graduated sanctions. Woodmansee says the funding level has remained the same for the past three years.

Each judicial district in the state is required to have three core programs operational at the local level. They include Juvenile Intake and Assessment, Juvenile Intensive Supervision Probation and Community Case Management. The Kansas Department of Corrections Juvenile Services distributes funds to the administrative county in each judicial district for the operation of these programs.