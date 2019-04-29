John O’Connor

April 29, 2019

Happy almost-May Day to you, and welcome to Week 396 of Your Weekly Antidote to Whatever’s Going on in the World. And there’s plenty, so that’s why we try to lighten things up a little.

I haven’t done a Favorite Song List for a while. If you’re a longtime reader of this offering (you have my sympathies) I used to do that on a regular basis. If memory serves, my favorites list was up to something like 350 songs. To think it all started with just 10. I just kept thinking of more, so I had to keep writing.

Anyway, here’s my latest Super Six Pack of Tee-riffic Tunes:

1. Up Around the Bend- Creedence Clearwater Revival. This 1973 classic was big right around the time I was ending my service with Uncle Sam. It’s all about anticipating something good “up around the bend.” It turned out to be prophetic ‘cause I wound up in GREAT Bend. Love the song and the town.

2. Back Bay Shuffle-Artie Shaw. Lots of big bands did this ‘40s ‘jump tune,’ but I liked Artie’s best. It was used as a show theme song by the announcer who was on the air just before me at my first radio station, so I got to hear it often. Never got tired of it.

3. Fame-David Bowie. This 1976 was a truly unique sound (as was David) and you could dance to it. It was disco, but not really disco, just a great pop tune.

4. Good Old Boys Like Me-Don Williams. Don always had intelligent lyrics in his music, and this one is a perfect example, written by the great Bob McDill. There’s everything in it from references to ‘60s-era radio disc jockeys to other Williams ‘names’ like “Hank and Tennessee.” Interesting factoid: McDill at first pitched the song to Kenny Rogers, who turned it down. I can’t imagine him singing it, so I’m glad Don grabbed it.

5. Boogaloo Down Broadway-The Fantastic Johnny C. We were dancin’ like crazy to this Top Ten song in ’67. I don’t believe the guy ever had another big hit, but this one’s enough to make a lot of people remember him fondly.

6. Six Pack To Go-Hank Thompson. Since I titled this list the ‘Super Six Pack,’ let’s end on that note for today. Hank did a lot of honky-tonkin’ songs in his day, songs that were played so much the jukebox owners probably had to replace the needle nightly. We used to play this near the end of our American Legion dances back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, and it always filled the floor. And probably caused some bar traffic, too.

So, there you are, some of my ‘oldie-but-greaties.’ You can hear these all on YouTube, of course.

Let’s check the trivia in-bin…

We had just one correct answer this time: Mark remembered the Drescher family’s second ‘growing business’: Green Thumb Gardens, about three miles north of GB on 281.

Terry took on the ‘neck question,’ remembering a ‘50s-era wrestler who called someone a “turkey neck.” We’re close to the correct answer, which does involve the word ‘neck,’ but not quite there yet.

Julie guessed ‘loveseat’ or ‘dresser/vanity as the type of furniture about which we were asking. No, sorry. I’ll give you a little clue farther down the page.

Re: the shoe named after a castle question, Eldon said maybe it was ‘wing tip.’ Good try, but no.

In other biz, Terry mentioned he saw that Dale Steinert had died. Terry, I was shocked at first, too, but turns out this was NOT the Dale Steinert of furniture fame. Different person.

Okay, we have four questions still alive: on the neck question, I believe the insult was “pencil neck.” Who first used that one?

On the furniture question, I’m looking for a certain type of material from which the furniture was made, not the style. It was used in ancient Egypt and became really popular here in the 1860s.

One more time for the shoe question: what men’s shoe style was named after a British castle? The style is still very much alive and well.

No takers yet on this song puzzler: what song by a BIG American pop group of the ‘60s had a brief excerpt of a college fight song in the middle of it?

What popular barber shop was on Forest Avenue, almost directly across the street from the Tribune?

Email us with comments, questions, observations etc at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll answer next week.

Have a great week!

John