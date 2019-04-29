Great Bend’s Teacher of the Year recipients both homegrown

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Both Jenna Dreiling and Cortnea Wilson grew up in Great Bend and attended USD 428 schools. Settling back into Great Bend following their college educations, both were recognized earlier this month as USD 428’s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

Wilson went to Sterling College and received a Bachelor’s of Science in biology. Wilson started as a school paraprofessional and realized she wanted to teach. After completing the “Transition to Teaching” program at Fort Hays State University, Wilson has been teaching 8th-grade science at Great Bend Middle School for the past eight years.

“I think it is amazing to see everything come full circle,” Wilson said. “I grew up here and went to school here. It is fun to see the teachers I had still around. It is also fun to be part of the community.”

Dreiling knew she wanted to become a teacher after 1st grade. Dreiling admired her 1st-grade teacher Jackie Schultz. Schultz is now retired, but Dreiling credits her experience with Schultz as the influence to start teaching.

Dreiling has been teaching 1st grade at Riley Elementary School for 10 years and says the ability to listen to students can enhance their learning experience.

“You learn a lot by watching and listening,” said Dreiling. “Sometimes teachers talk too much and the kids never get an opportunity. Many times, you can find out about the students’ needs by watching.”

Next school year, Wilson and Dreiling will find out who are the eight regional Teacher of the Year finalists from around the state. Those finalists will be honored at an awards presentation later in the winter where the Kansas Teacher of the Year will be announced.