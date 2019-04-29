UPDATE: Company to start installation for GPS Kids Club; funds still needed

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A post from the “$20,000 Reasons to Support GPS Kids” Facebook page on Sunday, April 28…

*UPDATE*

We have some great news to share!

The company installing our fire alarm system has seen the support our organization has received from this fundraiser thus far and have agreed to start install hopefully next week!!

GPS Kids Club is over the halfway point of their fundraising campaign, but still need more donations to keep the childcare facility open.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office told GPS that it has until May 31 to get into compliance with a fire alarm system or the building in Hoisington would be forced to shutdown. The nonprofit childcare provider for children kindergarten through sixth grade needed a $20,000 payment upfront before the fire alarm system can be installed.

“It is such a phenomenal program,” said GPS Board President Alicia Boor. “If people believe in it and donate to it, GPS could be around for years to come. This could affect people that may not have kids now, but they will later.”

The total bill for the fire alarm system is $42,123 and there will be more expenses to get the GPS Kids Club building on West 12th Street up to speed.

“This is a community grassroots effort,” Boor said. “Let’s all get together and raise this money is what we’re planning in May. Right now, it’s about finding people to donate so that when we get to May, we still have a program to raise money for.”

A GoFundMe page was developed to help raise the funds, and as of April 29, $2,750 has been donated. Another campaign called $20,000 Reasons to Support GPS Kids is encouraging 200 people to step up with a donation of $100 or greater to save the childcare program. As of April 29, at least 118 donations have been received for at least $11,800 raised through the campaign.

You can donate to GPS by dropping off or mailing your contribution to:

GPS Kids Club

352 West 12th Street

Hoisington, KS 67544

Links to fund GPS Kids Club:

GoFundMe

“$20,000 Reasons to Support GPS Kids” PayPal