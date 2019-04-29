Drone shows damage from Sunday storm in Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Authorities are cleaning up damage from the Sunday night storm.

They used a drone camera to view P Road north of the Eureka airport where numerous power poles were damaged or down, according to Greenwood County Emergency Management.

Wind damage from the storm this morning north of Eureka Airport #kswx pic.twitter.com/OrVarhRPTI — Greenwood County Emergency Management (@gwcountyem) April 29, 2019

While cleanup continues, P Road from 18th Street to 13th Street remained closed. The area also received over an inch of rain. There are no reports of injury from the storm.

Beyond Greenwood County, the National Weather Service reported large hail, 70-mile-per-hour winds and issued numerous Tornado watches and warnings.