Driver dies from injuries after Kansas pickup rollover crash

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 5p.m. Sunday in Chautauqua County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Terence EugeneLeiker, 57, Eureka Springs, AR., was southbound on Kansas 99 seven miles north of Sedan.

The pickup traveled off the roadway to the right, slid across the road to the left and rolled into the east ditch.

EMS transported Leiker to the hospital in Sedan where he died. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.