Barton tennis completes final tune-up for nationals

The Barton Community College tennis teams competed this weekend in the Region VI Championships in Liberal, Kansas, for the final tune-up before the national tournament.

Third seeded Oswaldo Cano and Mariano Cabrera were the lone male or female Cougars to advance to the title match, rallying for a Friday first round 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, victory over the second seeded Cowley duo of Nicolas Mougaillard and Killian Dagneaux. The Cougars’ tandem fell short in the title match as host Seward County’s Nicolas Mougaillard and Killian Dagneaux won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Battling the nation’s third ranked Saints and the 6th ranked Tigers of Cowley in the three team regional, the 9th ranked Cougars pushed hard in the other two doubles matchups before dropping a trio of singles matches in three sets.

Barton’s women were competitive in doubles play against 6th ranked Cowley and the 8th ranked Saints but in the singles draws the 13th ranked Cougars suffered straight set losses in each of the matches.

The Cougar squads also had to forfeit three matches on the weekend, the men’s No. 5 singles slot with the women handing over the No. 3 doubles and the sixth singles spot.

Both teams’ next action will be their respective NJCAA Division I Championships as the women travel to Tyler, Texas, May 5-10 with the men traveling to Tucson, Arizona, May 13-17.