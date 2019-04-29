Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/26 – 4/28)

4/26

BOOKED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sean Brown of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Stephen Crawford of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: James Drury of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nicole Leon of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Curtis Jay Rosas on GBMC case with a $5,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Christopher Buckley of Great Bend on BCDC case for probation violation to treatment.

RELEASED: Christy Contreras on BTDC case after receiving an Order of Dismissal from the CA, released to probation. GBMC warrants after receiving an Order of Release.

RELEASED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on BCDC case after receiving an order of release from BCDC.

RELEASED: Ken Rodriguez on BTDC warrant for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Nicole Leon of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

4/27

BOOKED: Marcus Miller of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Criminal in possession of firearm, obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Johnson County warrant for probation violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Newton on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction, no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile male on GBPD case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction, no bond.

BOOKED: Alma Garay of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Bailey Jones of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Audrianna Bender of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing and possession of paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile on GBPD case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession o paraphernalia, and obstruction. Harvey County District Court warrant for robbery. To Bob Johnson’s.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Newton on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction, to Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

RELEASED: Alma Garay of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Bailey Jones of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Audrianna Bender of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of paraphernalia, after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Around the Clock Bonding.

4/28

BOOKED: Chelsea Purcell on a Central Kansas Community Corrections order for incarceration.

RELEASED: Brianna Feist received an OR bond on GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco on GBMC case for time served.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Stephen Crawford of Great Bend on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: James Drury of Great Bend on BCDC case for serve sentence.