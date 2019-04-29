Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/26 – 4/28)

BOOKED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Sean Brown of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 cash only.
BOOKED: Stephen Crawford of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: James Drury of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Nicole Leon of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with bond set at $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Curtis Jay Rosas on GBMC case with a $5,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.
RELEASED: Christopher Buckley of Great Bend on BCDC case for probation violation to treatment.
RELEASED: Christy Contreras on BTDC case after receiving an Order of Dismissal from the CA, released to probation. GBMC warrants after receiving an Order of Release.
RELEASED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on BCDC case after receiving an order of release from BCDC.
RELEASED: Ken Rodriguez on BTDC warrant for probation violation for time served.
RELEASED: Nicole Leon of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
4/27
BOOKED: Marcus Miller of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Criminal in possession of firearm, obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Johnson County warrant for probation violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Juvenile of Newton on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction, no bond.
BOOKED: Juvenile male on GBPD case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction, no bond.
BOOKED: Alma Garay of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.
BOOKED: Bailey Jones of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.
BOOKED: Audrianna Bender of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing and possession of paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.
RELEASED: Juvenile on GBPD case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession o paraphernalia, and obstruction. Harvey County District Court warrant for robbery. To Bob Johnson’s.
RELEASED: Juvenile of Newton on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction, to Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.
RELEASED: Alma Garay of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
RELEASED: Bailey Jones of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Audrianna Bender of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of paraphernalia, after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Around the Clock Bonding.
4/28
BOOKED: Chelsea Purcell on a Central Kansas Community Corrections order for incarceration.
RELEASED: Brianna Feist received an OR bond on GBMC warrant for contempt of court.
RELEASED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.
RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco on GBMC case for time served.
RELEASED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Stephen Crawford of Great Bend on BCDC case for time served.
RELEASED: James Drury of Great Bend on BCDC case for serve sentence.