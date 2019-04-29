Area Rainfall Totals

Here are some of Sunday nights rainfall totals. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office reported golf ball size hail in several parts of the county with wind gusts of up to 74 miles per hour.

If you have a rainfall total you would like to report, call it in weekday morings between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 620-792-2479.

Monday rainfall

Eagle Media Center-12th and Baker: 1.20

Charles Austin-24th and McKinley: 1:20

Steve Schneider-North of Albert: .75

Jerry Morganstern-Hoisington: 1.40

Don Mai-North Susank: 1.25

Marvin Schneider-South of Rush Center: 1.00

Great Bend Coop Test Plot-West of Great Bend: 1.25

Phil Grossardt-Bissell’s Point: .80

Hitchman: 1.90

Alexander: 1.00