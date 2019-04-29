3rd teen arrested for social media threat against SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY — For the third time this month, law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Just before 12:30p.m. Sunday police received a report of a possible threat on social media towards Horace Good Middle School, 1412 N Main in Garden City, according to a media release.

Investigators Nick Trung Hang, 14, Garden City made a statement on his social media account and created the message to scare students and staff at Horace Good Middle School. He is a former student at the school, according to the release. Police arrested Hang and he is being held in the Southwest Kansas Juvenile Detention Center for alleged criminal threat.

There will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday, according to the release.

On April 23, Garden City Police identified and arrested a 15-year-old who made a social media threat in attempt to get out of school for the day.

On April 18, police identified a 14-year-old Garden City student who made a social media threat that depicted the general use of firearms to harm students at the school.

Police and USD 457 officials encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and to report any information about any school safety incidents to administration.