Washburn football player killed, Giants draftee wounded in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a Washburn University football player and injured a teammate.

Just before 1a.m. Sunday, police responded to 1400 SW 13th Street in Topeka in reference to a disturbance with gunshots in the area, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim identified as 23-year-old Dwane Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim from the same incident identified as 23-year-old Corey Ballentine arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle with a non- life-threatening gunshot wound.

Simmons was a junior mass media major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, according to his Washburn University bio.

In a media relase from Washburn, head football coach Crag Schurig said,” Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons. He was one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams.”

On Saturday, the New York Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Stacking the secondary! Here’s five things to know about CB Corey Ballentine. — New York Giants (@Giants) April 27, 2019

The New York Giants issued a statement Sunday afternoon, “We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

Police have not reported an arrest in the case.