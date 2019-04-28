Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he was “deeply disturbed” by audio of Tyreek Hill and his star wide receiver’s fiancee discussing injuries to their 3-year-old son, but he declined to elaborate on the case citing an ongoing criminal investigation. Hunt spoke briefly with reporters, while the team was holding its annual draft party for season ticketholders, but shed little light on what the Chiefs may do with Hill going forward. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he was “deeply disturbed” by audio of Tyreek Hill and his star wide receiver’s fiancee discussing injuries to their 3-year-old son, but he declined to elaborate on the case citing an ongoing criminal investigation. Hunt spoke briefly with reporters, while the team was holding its annual draft party for season ticketholders, but shed little light on what the Chiefs may do with Hill going forward.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs only had six picks in the NFL draft after sending their first-rounder to Seattle in a package for pass rusher Frank Clark. But they still plugged plenty of holes during the three-day draft. They grabbed wide receiver Mecole Hardman as insurance for the legal issues surrounding Tyreek Hill, then improved their defensive backfield with Juan Thornhill and Rashad Fenton later in the draft.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier had a pair of two-run triples to set a career high with four RBIs, and Kelvin Gutierrez drove in a pair of runs in his big league debut, as the Royals beat the Angels 9-4. The teams combined to use 10 pitchers, pounded out 22 hits and left 17 runners on base on a cold, blustery evening at Kauffman Stadium. Scott Barlow earned the win in relief for Kansas City. Jaime Barria took the loss for LA.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3. Ozuna became the third Cardinals player to hit at least 10 home runs in March and April, joining Mark McGwire who hit 11 in 1998 and Albert Pujols who holds the franchise mark with 14 in 2006.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Krisztián Németh scored twice and Sporting Kansas City rallied for a 4-4 tie with the 10-man New England Revolution. Felipe Gutiérrez scored from the top of the 6-yard box to get Sporting KC (2-3-2) to 4-3 in the 70th minute and Németh capped the scoring in the 83rd minute, heading home Johnny Russell’s corner.

National Headlines

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Joki had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals with a 90-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Jokic finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, with no pass bigger than the one to set up Jamal Murray’s bucket in the final minute. The Nuggets saw a 17-point, third-quarter lead shrink to two before Murray nailed a floater with 36.8 seconds remaining.

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a career playoff-high 45 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors took the opener of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series, 108-95 over Philadelphia. Leonard matched his career-best scoring total for any game, set Jan. 1 against Utah. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) added 29 points for the Raptors, who led by as many as 20 en route to their fifth straight postseason victory since a series-opening loss to Orlando.

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Duchene scored 3:42 into double-overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win at Boston, tying the Stanley Cup second-round series at a game apiece. Artemi Panarin (ahr-THE’-mee pah-NA’-rihn) set up the winner after scoring twice in the second period, tying the game each time. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots and was perfect after David Pastrnak beat him 2:01 into the second.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice to support Ben Bishop’s 32-save performance as the Dallas Stars topped the St. Louis Blues, 4-2 to even the Stanley Cup second-round series at a game apiece. Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Mattias Janmark tallied in the game’s first 15 minutes to give Dallas a 3-1 lead. Bishop improved to 11-3 following a playoff loss, making big saves on Ryan O’Reilly and Oskar Sundqvist in the third period.

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich has matched Albert Pujols (POO-hohlz) and Alex Rodriguez for the most homers through the first full month of a major league season. Yelich slammed his major league-leading 14th home run and Ben Gamel added a blast in the Brewers’ 8-6 win over the Mets. Brandon Woodruff scattered six hits over five innings, leaving with a 6-1 lead.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 San Francisco 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 9 Baltimore 2

Final Toronto 7 Oakland 1

Final Houston 4 Cleveland 3, 10 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 2 Boston 1

Final Kansas City 9 L-A Angels 4

Final Texas 15 Seattle 1

Detroit at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3

Final San Diego 8 Washington 3, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 12 Miami 9

Final Milwaukee 8 N-Y Mets 6

Final Colorado 9 Atlanta 5

Final Chi Cubs 9 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 108 Philadelphia 95

Final Denver 90 San Antonio 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Dallas 4 St. Louis 2

Final SO Columbus 3 Boston 2