Monday Weather

Monday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.