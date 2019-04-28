Monday Weather

Monday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.