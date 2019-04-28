GBHS Speech Team qualifies three students for Nationals

The Great Bend High School Forensics Team qualified three students for the National Speech and Debate Association national tournament in Dallas, Texas, this June.

The team traveled to the NSDA qualifying tournament in Newton. The tournament began by recognizing students that had earned 1,500 honor points in the NSDA. Juniors Bayle Sandy and Patrick Heath and Senior Geoffrey Pafford were recognized for achieving this level of Premier Distinction. Following the opening ceremony Friday afternoon, the students competed in three rounds of competition. They traveled home to Great Bend only to return to Newton early the next morning for one more preliminary round, semi-finals and finals.

Qualifying for nationals in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) was Senior, Jalyn Lear.

GBHS coach, Kim Heath, noted that “she is a top-notch performer with natural acting talents.” Heath continued, “Jalyn develops her characters and builds the emotion of her selections with expert skill.”

Lear is very excited about getting to represent GBHS in Dallas this summer.

“As I come to the end of my high school career, I find that competitive speech has been the root of my most important accomplishments,” Lear said. “The pride began with my first competition and has come all the way to being a National qualifier.”

Her program entitled “Whose Choice?” confronts pressures being thrown at young women by weaving together a short story, poetry, dramas and news articles. The hard work of preparing for success this summer at nationals will begin now.

Lear noted, “Every step of the way has taught me how to get better. My next step to prepare for the national competition is a simple one: practice.”

In addition to the POI, Lear also qualified for nationals in Dramatic Interpretation by placing third. However, since she can only select one event to compete in at nationals, Lear had to make a choice between the two events.

Junior, Patrick Heath qualified for nationals for the second year in a row in Informative Speaking by placing second. His speech this year focuses on his ancestors, Eng and Chang Bunker. In the speech, Heath draws a comparison between the struggles our country is currently facing and the lives of the original Siamese twins.

Heath explained that “Qualifying for nationals makes me feel like all the hard work of this season has finally paid off. Every practice was worth it.”

By the end of the tournament, Heath found himself double-qualified for nationals when he earned 2nd place in Humorous Interpretation.

Forensics coach, Kim Heath, notes that, “Patrick qualifying for nationals in both an acting and a speaking event is evidence to how multi-talented he is as a performer.”

Heath has chosen to perform his Informative at the NSDA National Tournament.

Heath said, “I feel a personal connection to my Informative, and I’m glad to be given the opportunity to share it with more people this summer in Dallas!”

Great Bend High School’s third qualifier was Junior, Bayle Sandy, in Dramatic Interpretation. Sandy performs a piece entitled “Spoonface Steinberg” that brings to life a seven-year-old autistic child as she deals with her imminent death.

Coach, Kim Heath, notes how “Bayle has worked hours on the small nuisances of Spoonface. She is committed to portraying not just a sad story, but a believable character that her audience becomes attached to.”

Sandy is very excited to qualify for nationals and said, “This has been a goal of mine for the past three years of my speech and debate career. It is nice to know that my hard work has finally paid off.” Sandy continued, “The national tournament will be an outstanding learning experience, and I cannot wait to compete for my district. It will be a once in a lifetime experience that I will not forget.”

Also receiving a medal at the qualifier was Freshman, Isaiah Smith, with a 5th place in Humorous Interpretation. It is a great honor for a freshman to make it to the top six contestants at the district qualifier. In addition, many students narrowly missed breaking into elimination rounds. Malachi Wasson was 7th place in Humorous Interpretation, Wasson and Smith placed 7th in Duo interpretation, and Bayle Sandy was 7th in Original Oration. Juniors, Daniel Abbott and CJ Gibson, were competitive in both POI and Informative Speaking.

The Panther Forensics team also had several young members that entered the tournament to gain experience, learn more about the qualifying tournament and support their team. The novice squad was led by senior, Robby Brining and also consisted of freshmen Dalton Ruble, Tia Mitchell, Skylar Fletcher, Natalie Bayona and Citraly Torres.

“Having the younger students at the tournament made the experienced students work harder,” said coach Heath. “I truly appreciate the relationship of support that has developed on my forensics team. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for GBHS with such a talented squad.”

The regular season ended last Monday with a last chance qualifier tournament in Valley Center. Senior, Robby Brining brought home the gold for Original Oratory.

The varsity national qualifiers are competing this Saturday by invitation at the “Forensics Coaches’ Invitational” in Lawrence. This tournament will give them high level competition and quality critiques from coaches across the state. The tournament should be an excellent warm-up for the State Championship tournament on May 4.