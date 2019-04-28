Former employee at Kan. women’s prison accused of sex with inmates

TOPEKA —An investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) has led to criminal charges in Shawnee County against a former Topeka Correctional Facility dental instructor for inappropriate conduct involving female inmates.

Tomas Co, 73, was returned from Oklahoma to Kansas Friday and charged by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office with seven counts of unlawful sexual relations, according to a media release from the KDOC.

He has bonded out of the Shawnee County Jail, according to online jail records.

A KDOC employee since 2013, Co was responsible for the inmate training and employment program designed to teach inmates to produce dental prosthetics. He had supervised up to 16 inmates assigned to the program. He was released from employment at the Topeka Correctional Facility in December 2018.

Following the department’s investigation by its Enforcement, Apprehension and Investigation Unit, the investigation report was forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

“We will cooperate fully with the prosecution of this case,” said Corrections Secretary Roger Werholtz.

Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only correctional facility for women, has a population of 955.