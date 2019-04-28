Barton shuts out Hesston 9-0

bartonsports.com

A five run inning broke open Saturday’s non-conference contest at Lawson-Biggs Field as the Barton Community College baseball team scored in four of their final at-bat frames to win 9-0 over Hesston College.

Now 31-18 on the year, the Cougars wind up the regular season with a four-game series versus Dodge City Community College. Sitting fifth in the conference race at 15-13, Barton will travel to Dodge City on Thursday for the opening doubleheader at 3:00 p.m. before welcoming the ninth place Conquistadors on Saturday in a 1:00 p.m. twin bill. Hesston falls to 11-24 with their second straight loss to the Cougars as Barton won Thursday’s meeting 10-3.