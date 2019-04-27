Sunday Weather

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.