Shelley Drafted by Chicago on Final Day of NFL Draft

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State defensive back Duke Shelley heard his name called on the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday as he was selected with the 33rd pick in the sixth round – No. 205 overall – by the Chicago Bears.

Shelley is the 10th Wildcat ever to be drafted by the Bears and the second in the last four years as he will join offensive lineman Cody Whitehair in Chicago.

Shelley, along with Dalton Risner, who was drafted by Denver in the second round, extended K-State’s NFL Draft streak to a Big 12-leading 26 years. That mark is now tied for 11th nationally with LSU after entering this year’s draft tied for 12th.

A native of Tucker, Georgia, Shelley was a mainstay at cornerback for the Wildcats, starting 37 games over his four-year career. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches, earning honorable mention accolades as a junior and second-team honors as a senior. Shelley finished his career tied for fourth with two interception-return touchdowns, part of 39 passes defended during his four seasons.