Saturday Sports Headlines

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Chiefs are defending their decision to give pass rusher Frank Clark a $105.5 million, five-year contract despite a history of domestic violence. Clark was acquired in a trade with Seattle earlier this week, then given the largest contract in franchise history. He was kicked off his team at Michigan because of his legal trouble.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have formally introduced new pass rusher Frank Clark. The Chiefs acquired him from Seattle for their first-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year. Then, they gave him a $105.5 million, five-year contract. The Chiefs then used their two second-round picks on Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman and Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill. Hardman could be a replacement for embattled wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning and moved past Lou Gehrig into fourth place on the career RBIs list, and Tyler Skaggs pitched five shutout innings as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 Friday night. Pujols has 1,995 RBIs, one behind Barry Bonds in third place. Only Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) have more than 2,000 RBIs.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Votto, Yasiel Puig and Eugenio Suarez homered, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped St. Louis’ five-game win streak with a 12-1 victory over the Cardinals. Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker also connected as the Reds matched a season high with five homers in their third win in four games. Anthony DeSclafani tossed six scoreless innings in his first win since Aug. 28.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos general manager John Elway didn’t consider a quarterback in the first round of the draft but he moved up in the second round to select Missouri QB Drew Lock. Elway selected tackle Dalton Risner with the ninth pick of the second round and then moved up to take Lock with the 10th pick. Elway said Lock will be an understudy to Joe Flacco.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have reached the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 129-110 rout of the Clippers in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant scored 38 of his playoff career-high 50 points by halftime, hitting 12 of 17 from the field and draining four 3-pointers. Draymond Green had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career playoff triple-double, helping the Warriors earn a meeting with the Houston Rockets.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter’s status for the second round of the NBA playoffs remains uncertain because of a shoulder injury as Portland waits to learn its opponent. Kanter says he separated his left shoulder early on during Portland’s deciding Game 5 against Oklahoma City on Tuesday in the opening round. He says he is taking his recovery day by day.

UNDATED (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes have opened their Stanley Cup second-round series with victories. Brent Burns delivered a goal and three assists as the Sharks downed Colorado, 5-2. The Hurricanes pulled out a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Jordan Staal’s goal 4:04 into overtime.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Two national titles in three years have helped earn Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney the biggest contract in college football history. University trustees have approved the 10 year, $92 million deal that runs through 2028 and includes two new clauses to make sure Swinney stays with the Tigers. The buyout in Swinney’s contract increases significantly if he leaves Clemson to coach at Alabama, where he was a walk on wide receiver and assistant coach in the 1990s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes will make $26 million over the next five seasons as part of a hefty raise he will receive after speaking with UCLA about its coaching vacancy earlier this month. Barnes had been scheduled to make $17.75 million over the next five seasons until the contract adjustments. USA Today says the only men’s college basketball head coaches earning more per year are Kentucky’s John Calipari and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 San Francisco 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Oakland 2

Final Cleveland 6 Houston 3

Final Minnesota 6 Baltimore 1

Final Chi White Sox 12 Detroit 11

Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 1

Final Seattle 5 Texas 4, 11 Innings

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 4 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 4 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 10 N-Y Mets 2

Final Colorado 8 Atlanta 4

Final Cincinnati 12 St. Louis 1

Final Arizona 8 Chi Cubs 3

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 129 L.A. Clippers 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Carolina 1 N-Y Islanders 0

Final San Jose 5 Colorado 2