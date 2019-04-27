Risner Selected by Denver in Second Round of NFL Draft

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner saw his NFL dream come to fruition with his hometown team on Friday night as the Wiggins, Colorado, native was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Risner, the No. 41 pick overall, becomes the highest Wildcat offensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft (Todd Weiner, Seattle, No. 47 in 1998) and the 11th highest overall. Risner, the first K-State offensive lineman selected since Cody Whitehair in 2016 (Chicago), is just the fourth ever Wildcat drafted by the Broncos and the first since linebacker Terry Pierce in 2003.

Additionally, Risner’s pick extended K-State’s Big 12-leading NFL Draft streak to 26 years, a mark that was tied for 12thin the nation entering the 2019 NFL Draft.