Rep. Marshall Responds to Kansas Anti-Life Supreme Court Ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congressman Marshall released the following statement on the Kansas Supreme Court 6-1 decision that ruled the state constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.

“Today, the Kansas Supreme Court violated the sanctity of life and denied the rights of the unborn in our state. It’s plain wrong and deeply shameful,” Rep. Marshall said.

“I’ve delivered thousands of babies across Kansas. Some of the happiest moments of my life were spent handing a newborn to his or her mom as I prayed for that young family. I will never be able to understand those who deny life to these precious gifts – these human beings.I have fought my whole life to protect the unborn, never fighting harder than now. I ask for you to fight alongside me,” Rep. Marshall said.