Panthers roll past Dodge City 13-7

The Great Bend Baseball Panthers scored a season high 13-runs in a 13-7 win over the Dodge City Red Demons at the Great Bend Sports Complex Friday.

The Panthers overcame an early 4-0 deficit by scores 4 times in the second inning to tie the game at 4-4. After Dodge scored 3 times in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead, Great Bend responded with 6 in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 10-7. The Panthers scored 3 more runs in the sixth to take a 13-7 lead which would end up being the final score.

Great Bend improved to 7-7 on the season while Dodge City fell to 9-6.

The Panthers return to action next week in the Hays Diamond Classic.