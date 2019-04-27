Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

April 29, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 15, 2019, and ending April 29, 2019.

A. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AWARD: Patty Reynolds, Front Office Receptionist/Interpreter, Health Department:

-The Employee Relations Committee (ERC) recommends outstanding individuals for the “Employees Recognition Award”. At this time, the Commission will be asked to recognize Patty Reynolds, Front Office Receptionist/Interpreter, Health Department. Ms. Reynolds was nominated by Karen Winkelman, RN – Nursing Supervisor and Deputy Health Officer. Ms. Reynolds is vital to the front-line operations at the Health Department. Being one of the first contacts for the department, her positive attitude and kindness is impactful for both the public and County employees. Kay Owens, ERC President, will join the Commission in presenting the award.

B. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Request:

-The Juvenile Services Department requests approval of the 2020 fiscal budget as prepared by

Marissa Woodmansee, Director. The budget has been prepared based on figures provided by the

Kansas Department of Corrections, Juvenile Services. The budget requests $635,847.82, with

$33,157.82 of that amount for Prevention and $602,690.00 for Graduated Sanctions. Ms.

Woodmansee will provide details.

C. JUVENILE SERVICES: Reinvestment Grant – Family Engagement and Advocacy

Program:

-Juvenile Services has applied for a Reinvestment Grant to develop a Family Engagement and

Advocacy Program. This program is designed to provide a strength-based and solution focused

approach with parents and youth who are facing criminal charges or have been adjudicated as an

offender. By recognizing the important role families can play in the supervision and

rehabilitation of the identified at risk population, program goals are to change the culture of “us

versus them” and start building cooperative relationships. Ms. Woodmansee will provide details.

D. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2020 Comprehensive

Plan Submission:

-The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) requires submission of a Comprehensive Plan

(grant application) each year. These documents require the review and approval of the Barton

County Commissioners, as the Administrative County for the District to which the plan pertains.

This comprehensive plan details the funding request of $486,042.04 for FY 2020. Amy

Boxberger, CKCC Director, will provide details.

E. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Behavioral Health Grant:

-Central Kansas Community Corrections is applying for $29,667.30 for a Behavioral Health

Grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The agency is requesting funds for a

contractual cognitive facilitator, employment officer and for behavioral health services. Ms.

Boxberger will provide details.

F. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Advisory Board Appointment:

-Under the leadership of the CKCC Director, the Central Kansas Community Corrections

Advisory Board designs, implements and evaluates community-based corrections programs for

eligible offenders who would otherwise be incarcerated in state prisons or local jails. This

includes the development of the annual Comprehensive Plan. KSA 75-5297 governs the

advisory board membership, qualifications and appointment provisions. Gloria Bogan has been

representing a “general” position and was appointed by the Barton County Commission. She has

agreed to serve another term. Ms. Boxberger will provide details.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting, Monday, April

29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, Conference Room, 1400 Main Street,

Great Bend. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

-The Commission will attend the Kansas County Commissioners Association Meeting April 30 –

May 2, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 310 Hammons Drive,

Junction City, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

April 29, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Budget Meeting – County officials

will meet beginning at 10:00 a.m. in budget sessions. This preliminary work session will be held

at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office Range, 396 NE 30 Road, Great Bend, Kansas.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for May 2, 2019.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019.

