Kansas woman dead, 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Friday in Crawford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Dodge Challenger driven by Tim F. Signlin, 68, Arma, was northbound on U.S. 69 just north of Kansas 47. The Dodge rear-ended a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Irma A. Hughes, 83, Fort Scott.

The impact, pushed the Silverado into the southbound lane. A southbound 2015 GMC Sierra driven by William C. Askren, 26, Lenexa, struck the Silverado and pushed it into the west ditch. A southbound Chevy truck driven by Brian T. Stedman, 51, struck the Silverado in the ditch and then struck a tree.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. Askren, Stedman and a passenger in the Dodge Challenger Alex Szweedo, 30, Girard, were transported to Via Christi.

Signlin and three additional occupants of the Dodge Challenger were not injured.

Stedman and 2 passengers in the 1996 Chevy pickup were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.