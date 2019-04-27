Kansas felon jailed on felony warrant after standoff with police

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman arrested after a Friday evening standoff.

Just before 5p.m.. police attempted to stop blue Dodge Durango in the 700 Block of SW Lincoln in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Police had suspicions the SUV was reported stolen.

The driver later identified as Kristie Price, 30, Topeka, pulled into a driveway in the 900 Block of Lincoln, stopped the SUV and then produced a firearm.

She held the gun to her head. Officers immediately took cover began negotiations with Price but, she refused to put her gun down.

The TPD Crisis Negotiation Team, Response Team and other patrol officers responded.

The area was secured and negotiators began speaking with Price. After several hours of dialog with her, Negotiators and the Response team were able to get her to exit the SUV without harming herself or anyone else.

At 9:45 pm, officers took Price into custody. She was examined by AMR and then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an outstanding felony warrant, according to Lt. Jones.

Price has previous convictions for theft, aggravated burglary, criminal use of a financial card, aggravated escape from custody and drug use, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.