Great Bend to host new Kansas Secretary of Transportation

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development would like to invite the community to welcome the new Kansas Secretary of Transportation, Julie Lorenz.

Lorenz was appointed Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation and Director of the Kansas Turnpike Authority in January 2019.

“We are pleased to have Julie visit the Great Bend area and are grateful for the opportunity to show her the many developments and areas of interest for future endeavors,” said Jan Peters, President/CEO of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development.