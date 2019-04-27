Day 2 Chiefs draft picks

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the No. 56 selection of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday night, making the speedy wideout Kansas City’s first selection this year. Hardman was a big-play machine at the University of Georgia where he hauled in 59 catches for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last 29 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 16.1 yards per catch. He tallied seven catches of 30+ yards – and four of at least 50+ yards – last season alone.

The Chiefs then added to their secondary, selecting University of Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Thornhill was a three-year starter for the Cavaliers, tallying 208 tackles, 39 passes defensed, 12.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble from 2016-18. He entered his senior season on the Nagurski and Bednarik watch lists – which each identify the top defensive players in college football – and finished his career at Virginia as an AP All-ACC selection in 2018.

The Chiefs wrapped up Day 2 of the draft by selecting defensive tackle Khalen Saunders who was a force along the defensive line during his time at Western Illinois. He racked up 25 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks over the last two seasons for the Leathernecks, earning AP FCS Second-Team All-American honors as a senior.

The 2019 Draft continues Saturday with rounds 4-7.