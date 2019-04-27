2019 Chiefs Draft – Day 3

The Kansas City Chiefs selected defensive back Rashad Fenton with the No. 201 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, making the South Carolina product Kansas City’s first pick of the day. Fenton led the Gamecocks in interceptions last season and tallied a team-leading three interceptions in 2018 to go along with 34 tackles, six pass breakups and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

With the No. 214 overall selection, the Chiefs added to their backfield by picking Utah State tailback Darwin Thompson.

Thompson played just one season at Utah State, but he certainly made the most of it. The five-foot-eight, 200-pound Thompson tallied 1,044 rushing yards and 14 scores in 2018, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt – the 13th-best mark in the country. In addition to his efforts on the ground, Thompson hauled in 23 passes or 351 yards and two touchdowns. In all, his performance earned Thompson Second-Team All-Mountain West honors on the year.

With their final pick of the draft, the Chiefs drafted center Nick Allegretti out of Illinois.

2019 Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks

Mecole Hardman WR Georgia

Juan Thornhill CB Virginia

Khalen Saunders DT Western Illinois

Rashad Fenton CB South Carolina

Darwin Thompson RB Utah State

Nick Allegretti C Illinois