Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. North northeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.