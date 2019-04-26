Sen. Moran statement on Kansas Supreme Court abortion ruling

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement after the Kansas Supreme Court announced its decision in Hodes & Nauser, MDs, PA, et al. v. Derek Schmidt, et al.:

“I am saddened by today’s State Supreme Court decision. An unborn child is a distinct human being and our laws should defend its right to life. This decision underscores the urgent need for federal legislation that will protect innocent life at all stages, and I will continue working to see such legislation achieved.”