WICHITA— Police have identified a man found dead in a Wichita pond Wednesday as 71-year-old Robert Dashiell.

This is believed to be a fishing accident or a possible a medical condition, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Just after 4:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the pond at 3200 N. Toben in Wichita. Dashiell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the autopsy report Friday.