Police jail Kan. armed robbery suspects who zip tied employee

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and made an arrest.

Just before 10:20 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Sprint store located in the 500 block of S. West Street in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a sole employee who reported that two unknown males, one armed with a handgun, had robbed the store and zip tied him in a back room.

During the investigation officers had information on a possible suspect vehicle, which was described as a silver SUV.

Responding officers spotted a silver SUV in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop, and a short traffic pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle struck a box truck at Kellogg and Meridian and came to a rest off of the road. Two occupants ran from the vehicle and were taken into custody by officers shortly after.

Police questioned the two suspect and arrested 25-year-old Camarin McPherson and 26-year-old Xavier M. Lopez.

McPherson is being held on requested charges that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, criminal possession of a firearm, flee and elude and drug possession, according to the Sedgwick County Jail records.

Lopez is being held for aggravated robbery.

The loss to the business was cash and merchandise belonging to the business. There were no injuries to anyone, according to Wheeler. He did not release the name of the suspects.