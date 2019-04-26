New retirement home opens for old homeless dogs

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A new retirement home of sorts gives homeless senior dogs that don’t get adopted from shelters a place to romp and roam.

Shep’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened about two weeks ago in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO.

Founder Russell Clothier says that he came up with the idea after he started volunteering at shelters and saw elderly dogs never finding a new home. He decided the dogs need to be spending their “golden days in retirement.”

The sanctuary is named after a 10-year-old beagle-basset hound mix that Clothier adopted. It has kennels for around 20 dogs to be housed together and a large yard. Clothier says the sanctuary takes only dogs that “fall through the cracks” and can’t find a home through a shelter.